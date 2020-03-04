Court remands two Ekiti teachers over alleged rape

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded two secondary school teachers, Olaofe Ayodele and Gbenga Ajibola charged with rape in correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The defendants had been arraigned on Feb. 28 and the court ordered that they be remanded in police facility, and adjourned the case for ruling on bail till March 4.

On resumption of trial, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until March 9 for mention.

The first defendant, Ayodele, 50, was alleged to have defiled his 15-year-old student, while the second defendant, Ajibola, 40, was alleged of defiled his 17-year-old student.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade had asked the court for adjournment to enable the police to sent a duplicate of the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Busuyi Ayorinde, applied for the bail of the defendants, but the court refused.

