Court remands painter for allegedly beating wife to death

On 12:42 pm
Court

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 45-year-old painter, Akinwale Akinlabi, who allegedly beat his wife to death, be remanded in a Custodial Centre.

Chief Magistrate K.B. Ayeye, who did not take the plea of Akinlabi ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Ayeye adjourned the case until July 28 for mention.

The defendant is charged with homicide.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 8a.m. on Feb. 2, at Ijaiye Ojokoro area of Lagos.

Nurudeen said that the defendant and his deceased wife, Tope, had a quarrel over the volume of a radio, which resulted a fight.

He said the defendant pushed the deceased, who hit her head on the edge of a table and died on the way to the hospital.

Nurudeen said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 222 the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 222 stipulates death for murder.(NAN)

