Court remands driver for defiling, impregnating mentally challenged girl

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Oredo, Edo on Friday ordered that a driver, Bassey Peter, 38, who allegedly defiled and impregnated a mentally challenged girl, 15, be remanded in Oko Correctional Centre.

The Chief Magistrate, Patricia Ogho-Braimoh, adjourned the case until March 26 for hearing.

Ogho-Braimoh ordered that the case be transferred to a Family Court.

Earlier, the state Counsel, Mr Agbokhaide Ayo who held brief for the police, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 5 , at No. 23, Adolor street, Off 2nd East Circular Road, Benin.

Ayo alleged that the defendant, who is a commercial driver did defile the minor who is mentally challenged and got her pregnant.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant took advantage of the health condition of the minor and committed the offence.

The offence, he said, contravened Section 357 and is Punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 48, Vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the law prescribes life imprisonment on conviction for rape.

The defendant, pleaded not guilty in court, saying that the girl was his girlfriend and that he will take care of the baby.

