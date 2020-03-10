Court remands driver, 52, over alleged defilement of 8-year-old girl

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday remanded a 52-year-old driver, Kayode Amupitan, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs. B.O. Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendant ordered that the case file be returned to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until April 2 for mention.

Amupitan, who resides at Aboru, Ipaja, Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offense on Feb.9 at his residence.

Ayorinde said that the defendant unlawfully had canal knowledge of the minor.

“The defendant lured the girl to his house with biscuits and sweets.

“When the girl entered his room, he undressed her and inserted his male organ into her private part.

“When he was through with the victim, he told her not to tell anybody, promising to buy more biscuits and sweets for the minor.

“Unfortunately, when the girl got home, she started bleeding and upon interrogation, she told her parents what the defendant did to her,” the prosecutor told the court.

He said that the parents of the girl reported the case to the police leading to the arrest of the defendant.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defilement violates Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and is punishable with up to life imprisonment.

