Court remands 18-year-old for allegedly burning neighbour’s house

Kindly Share This Story:

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday, ordered that one Haruna Amiru,18, who allegedly burnt down his neighbour’s house, be remanded in a Correctional Centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Amiru, who resides in Aladere village, Kishi, Oyo State with arson.

Chief Magistrate Olaide Amzat, who did not take the plea of Amiru, held that the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case.

Amzat, in his ruling remanded Amiru at Agodi Correctional Centre, Ibadan, pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

ALSO READ: Sharia court remands teenager for impersonating airforce officer

He adjourned the matter until May 15, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ade Adebusuyi, told the court that Amiru on Feb.17, at about 8 p.m. in Aladere village, Kishi, Oyo State, set fire to the house of his neighbour, Saka Atanda,70, over a misunderstanding over damage the complainant’s cassava farm.

Adebusuyi said that Atanda lost his house and property worth N650, 000 to the fire.

He said the offence is punishable under the provisions of Section 443 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II of the Laws of Oyo State 2000.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: