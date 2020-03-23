Court remand man, 42, for stealing 12 iron rods

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

An Osogbo Magistrates’ Court, Osun state has ordered the remand of Olarewaju Kabiru, 42, for stealing 12 iron rods.

The charge sheet reads, “That you Olarewaju Kabiru on March 22, 2020, at Oke Ayepe Area, Osogbo in Osogbo magisterial district did found in your possession twelve iron rods suspected to have been stolen.”

The offense committed, according to the charge sheet, is contrary to and punishment under section 430 cap 34 law of Osun state 2002

Police prosecutor, Inspector Olayiwola Rasaq told the court that the defendant was caught by a night guard who reported him to the police.

The defendant who has no legal representation admitted guilty to a count preferred against him by the police

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Risikat Olayemi ordered the Investigating Police Officer to extend his investigation to the area where the culprit stole the iron rods, to know the owner of the iron rods.

She also stated that the prosecution should present appropriate facts of the matter to the court in the next Adjourn date.

Olayemi then ordered that the culprit should be remanded in police custody and adjourned the matter till March 26, 2020, for a fact.

vanguard

