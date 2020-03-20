Court rejects request for total shutdown of border over Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, rejected an application to compel the Federal Government to totally bar entry from the United States, Iran, and China into the country because of Coronavirus.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who refused the ex parte motion filed by an Abuja-based lawyer, Johnmary Jideobi, ordered the applicant to put the respondent on notice.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), is the only respondent in the suit.

In the application, the lawyer claimed that Coronavirus had killed thousands of people around the world and still spreading like a wildfire.

The motion was brought pursuant to sections 33 (2), 36, 46 (1) & (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Order 2 Rules 1-5 and Order 4 Rule 1 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement) Procedure Rules 2009 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

He urged the court to grant an interim order barring all entry of all persons by air, land or sea pending hearing and determination of the originating motion.

He also sought a mandatory order of the court directing that the order prayed for and granted be served on the respondent, who shall ensure that the federal government through all responsible Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) implements same within 48hrs of the order being served on the AGF.

Jideobi also prayed for an order setting down the originating motion on notice in the suit for hearing within seven (7) days as envisaged and commanded by Order 4 Rule 1 of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Rules, 2009 enacted by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, and any order the court may deem fit to make.

