Court orders Oshiomhole’s suspension as APC chairman

Justice Danlami Senchi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered an interim suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The judge, who gave the directive while ruling on an application for an interlocutory injunction against the party, ordered Oshiomhole to remain on suspension pending the determination of the main suit.

The court held that the party wrongfully continued to retain the ex-Edo governor as its National Chairman while he is under suspension as a member of the party.

Justice Senchi, therefore, ordered Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the APC and directed the party to cease acknowledging him in that regard.

He also ordered the party to deny him access to the party secretariat.

Vanguard

