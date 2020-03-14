Court declares Fanimokun President of Eko club

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal High Court, Lagos under the Lordship, Honorable Justice C.J. Aneke on Monday the 9th day of March 2020 on suit No.FHC/L/CS/622/19 make a pronouncement in a landmark judgment delivered that Chief Babatunde Rasheed Fanimokun, GCHB the plaintiff has every right as regards to the provision of the amended constitution of the Eko Club, 2014 and of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria (as amended). Has the right to vie for selection as the President for a third consecutive year, having served as President of Eko club from February 2017 to February 2019.

The court, therefore, declared Fanimokun as the recognized President of the Eko Club 2019/2020. Justice C.J. Aneke of the federal high court equally read in his judgement that Dr.Shamsideen Ade Dosumu was not qualified to contest for selection for the post of President of the Eko Club for the year 2019/2020 term as required under article 18 of the constitution of the Eko Club thereby render his selection null, void and of no effect whatsoever. The court, therefore, asked Dr Ade Dosumu to stop parading himself as President of the Eko Club henceforth.

In the landmark judgement court affirmed that the decision of the Annual General Meeting of the Eko Club, dated 27th February 2019 which unanimously returning Chief Babatunde Fanimokun as the President of Eko Club, for the 2019/2020 term remain legal and it should be adhered to, therefore court is unanimously nullifying the purported selection of Dr Shamsideen Ade Dosumu as President of the Eko club.

The Federal High Court, Lagos of justice C.J.Aneke did not stay at this, the judgement also stated clearly and restrained Incorporated trustees of Eko Club, DR. Shamsideen Ade Dosumu, members of the management committee of the Eko Club and the 3rd defendant which was The Guardian Council of Eko club that they have no legal authority to act against the decision of Annual General Meeting of the Eko Club Held on 27th February 2019, therefore, the court unanimously nullifying the purported selection of Dr Shamsideen Ade Dosumu. Reads: “That in the circumstances, injunctive orders are made, restraining Dr Shamsideen Ade Dosumu from parading himself as the President of the Eko Club for the 2019/2020 term”, the court stated.

Our correspondent who visited Eko Club premises after the landmark judgement of Federal High Court, Lagos says that both members of the Club and Staff were delighted to know that the judgement was in favour of Chief fanimokun, which one of the members who preferred his identity not to be mentioned says” that injustice meted out to Chief Fanimokun is an injustice to all members because injustice to one is an injustice to all”. He quickly said that they were all happy to receive Chief fanimokun back as their President, he expressed his appreciation to Justice C.J.Aneke of Federal High Court, Lagos for the landmark judgement, as he said that he has just believed that judiciary is the last hope of the oppressed and common man.

Another member praised the courage of Chief Fanimokun whom he referred to as a father, trailblazer and performer par excellence whose tenure as President Of Eko Club as witness tremendous development which the club has never experienced in its over forty years of existence.

The judgement has been served to the revered Oba Of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Alaiyeluwa, Oba Rilwan Osuolale Aremu Akiolu, who happen to be the Grand Patron Of Eko Club.it was learnt that Kabiyesi has called for a meeting of selected Eko club members to appeal for calm and they should allow peace to reign since the judgement has been passed. Also, Baba Adinni of Lagos, His Eminence, Sheik Afeez Abou has been notified with the latest development in the Club.

