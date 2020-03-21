Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Country music legend Kenny Rogers who had a series of hits, including Coward of the County and The Gambler, has died at the age of 81.

The Grammy-winning star, whose career spanned six decades, “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family”, his representative said in a statement.

Rogers, who also enjoyed success in partnership with Dolly Parton, had announced a farewell tour in 2015 but had continued performing until 2017.The Houston-born singer, known for his trademark husky voice and silver beard, sold tens of millions of records and broke through into the world of pop.

He also gained fame as an actor, starring in TV movies based on The Gambler and other songs, making him a superstar in the 1970s and 80s.

Vanguard Nigeria News

