Count me out of Sanusi’s dethronement, banishment – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Sunday, denied involvement in last week’s dethronement of Sanusi Lamido as the Emir of Kano.

Sanusi, who was dethroned last Monday over alleged disregard to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and other constituted authorities in Kano State, had challenged his banishment and unlawful detention at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In his first public statement since his sack, the dethroned Emir claimed that the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Muktar, and Malami instructed the Department of State Services (DSS) and police to detain him.

He listed the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, Muktar and Malami as respondents in the suit.

However, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the minister also insisted he had nothing to do with the Sanusi’s banishment to Nasarawa State.

Malami said: “The issue of who does what over the dethronement saga has been effectively submitted for judicial determination. The matter is consequently subjudice.

“And I will not comment one way or the other over a matter that is pending before the court.”

Vanguard

