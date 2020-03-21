CoronavirusPandemic: 5 suspected cases in Nasarawa tested negetive ― Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

FIVE suspected cases of coronavirus in Nasarawa have tested negative and soon to be discharged from the federal medical centre in Keffi where they were being quarantined.

Commissioner of Health, Ahmed Yahaya disclosed Saturday while briefing journalists shortly after a stakeholder meeting convened by Governor Abdullahi Sule in government house, Lafia.

The Commissioner explained that the specimens taken from the five suspected cases were taken to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Abuja for diagnosis and confirmed negative.

According to him, the suspected cases were still undergoing some clinical processes and would soon be discharged from the isolation centre.

The Commissioner added that government has put machinery in place to curtail cases of COVID-19 if discover in the state stressing that already government had set up response teams domiciled at FMC Keffi and Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia with isolation centres at the two facilities.

“The suspected cases that were confirmed negative were quarantined at one of the isolation centres in Keffi. Isolation centre in DASH has been expanded to 18 rooms, nine each for suspected and confirmed cases,” the Commissioner declared.

He explained further that the governor has a director that the work at the ‘Epidemiology Centre Lafia’ abandoned is resumed and completed to assist in the fight against infectious diseases.

He, therefore, called on members of the public not to panic as the government was prepared and had put requisite machinery on the ground to tackle all infectious diseases including COVID-19.

On his part, the Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, Didi Babe commended the state government for the efforts to educate the public about the pandemic.

The Emir promised that as traditional rulers, they would stepdown the sensitisation to their subjects especially at the grassroots who are more ignorant of the situation.

The Chairman of the Council of Chiefs also urged the public to maintain social distance and improve on personal and environmental hygiene as advised by the government and experts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Sule had met with stakeholders on efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 across the world and its effects on the health and economy of humanity.

The meeting had in attendance, Christian Association of Nigeria, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Chairman and members of Traditional Council of Chiefs, Speaker and Members of the House of Assembly, Local Government Chairmen, Commissioners among.

He noted that the pandemic has already crippled activities in so many nations of the world hence the need for the government to take precaution on how to educate and protect the public.

“The meeting was to discuss modalities on how to ensure that we carry out steps to avoid and curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The world has been badly affected already therefore the country and the state cannot be in isolation,” the governor stated.

He promised that the government would keep the public informed about development on the issues concerning COVID-19 as activities unfold and called on members of the public not to panic as the government is on top of the situation.

