Fears are being raised over the health conditions of two

Super Eagles players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, whose Premier League side Leicester City yesterday said first-team players have been self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus and “have been kept away from the rest of the squad”, manager Brendan Rodgers has said.

Rodgers did not specify which players had been quarantined but added that the club had “followed procedures”.

The Foxes are due to play Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League tomorrow at 12:30 GMT.

“We had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs,” Rodgers said.

“It would be a shame [if the Watford game were postponed], but the public’s health is the most important in all of this.”

Iheanacho and Ndidi are in Eagles squad for the AFCON 2021 qualifying against Sierra Leone on March 27in Asaba, Delta State.

Asked if the game could be played behind closed doors, Rodgers said: “The game is all about the players and the fans and if you have one of those not there, it’s obviously not the same.”

Leicester later released a statement saying: “In recent days, all three players presented with extremely mild illness and were advised by club medical staff, consistent with current government guidance.

“All three players were subsequently advised by NHS 111 that their symptoms were consistent with common seasonal illness and that a seven-day period of self-isolation was appropriate as a precaution.

There was no recommendation that further testing would be necessary. The club is in regular contact with the relevant players, whose symptoms remain mild and self-manageable.”

Vanguard News

