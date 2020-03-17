Coronavirus: We will do everything to protect our people – Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would do everything to protect Nigerians from the pandemic disease ‘Coronavirus’ that has killed about 5000 people globally.

The President spoke Tuesday at State House, Abuja, during a briefing session by the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) led by Professor Doyin Salami.

Citing Buhari, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said, with oil prices oscillating between 29 and 30 dollars in recent times, as opposed to the 57 dollars benchmark for year 2020 Budget, President Buhari said many variables, including production cost and political impact, determine oil prices, “and we will see how to survive fallen prices, as we already envisaged the problem.”

He explained that protecting the people from vagaries of international economic fortunes, and associated fallen prices of oil, is a priority of government, “and we will do our best to do so.”

Stressing the importance of education and healthcare, the President submitted that if people were adequately educated, “they won’t accept any form of mismanagement by leadership, nor would they allow themselves to be manipulated by those promoting ethnic and religious sentiments.”

He promised that inputs in agriculture, education and healthcare would continue as much as practicable.

