Coronavirus: UNILAG asks workers to stay at home

By Adesina Wahab

The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has asked a section of its workforce to stay at home for two weeks as part of efforts to guide against the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

In a notice circulated on Monday, the management said the decision was taken after an emergency management meeting held earlier in the day.

Those affected by the order are workers on CONTISS 1-12.

They are to stay at home from two weeks beginning from Tuesday, March 24 to Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

“The stay-at-home directive is to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Management also directs that the following measures should be adhered to:

(a.) All social and religious gatherings or meetings of more than ten (10) persons is hereby banned on the University Campus.

(b.) All level 1-12 officers and equivalent in the University have been directed to stay at home for the next two weeks with the exception of levels 13 -15.

(c.) Deans of Faculty, Heads of Department, Directors, Secretaries attached to Principal Officers should continue to come to the office to keep the University running. Heads of Department/Unit are also encouraged to provide hand sanitizers at strategic areas of their offices.

(d.) Staff in category (b) above who are on essential duties such as Works and Physical Planning Unit (Power), Security and Medical Services etc are also to be around to man the essential areas.

(e.) Restaurants and canteens are expected to serve only take-away packs.

(f.) Security personnel would move around to ensure that Management’s directives are adhered to by members of the Community.

“Members of staff and the University community at large are enjoined to stay safe by observing all precautionary measures and instructions provided by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State Government.”

