Coronavirus: UBA donates N28.5m to Anambra 

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has donated N28.5 million to the Anambra State government in support of the fight against the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Secretary to Anambra State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu received the cheque on behalf of the state government in Awka.

The SSG, who is the secretary of the Anambra State Action Committee on COVID-19 pandemic, while thanking the bank for the donation, called for more support from well-meaning people in Anambra State and other organisations towards the ongoing fight against the spread of the pandemic.

According to Chukwulobelu, all COVID-19 donations should be routed through the office of the SSG for proper documentation.

The regional manager of the bank, Mr. Casmir Molokwu presented the cheque on behalf of the Chairman of the bank, Mr. Tony Elumelu.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government is operating two accounts on the Coronavirus project.

