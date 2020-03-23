Vanguard Logo

Coronavirus: Travelers from high-risk countries, our biggest threat — NCDC

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has raised alarm over the influx of people from countries with high cases of coronavirus says they are the biggest source of transmission.

“Our biggest source of risk in travelers returning from high-risk countries & are expected to self isolate for 14 days. Our appeal to #Nigerians is to #TakeResponsibility & prevent further transmission of the virus. Collective action is critical to control spread,” According to official NCDC twitter handle.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State Director of Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health, Dr. Ismail Abdul-Salam recently said that on a daily basis, not less than 38,000 people came into the country through the ports while 730 of this number are from coronavirus high-risk countries.

