Coronavirus: Stop kissing, hugging, trips to affected countries — Mamora

…says 2nd confirmed case didn’t show symptoms during testing

By Gabriel Olawale

Towards effectively containing the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, has urged Nigerians to minimise body contact as much as possible even as he called for more proactive measures in the area of personal and respiratory hygiene.

Mamora also revealed that the federal government may soon change its approach towards preventing, detecting and treatment of the disease.

Mamora, who spoke in Lagos at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, said the fact that the 2nd confirmed case did not show symptoms during testing, was an indication pointed to the fact that the government needed to change its approach.

