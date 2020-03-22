Coronavirus, sign of end-time —Angela Okorie

Kindly Share This Story:

Angela Okorie, the Nollywood actress who recently reportedly suffered assassination scare has declared that the Coronavirus pandemic presently ravaging the world is a sign of the end time.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress believes these are signs of the end time and that Jesus is coming soon.

She posted “There are signs. Where will you be on the last day?..Its getting scary, right???? Too many deaths, these are the signs. It has happened before…Jesus is coming soon because the end time is almost here”

The Coronavirus pandemic is starting to spread across Nigeria, with eight new cases of people contracting the Covid-19 virus, being reported in the media.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: