Coronavirus: Professor of Public Health warns people against unnecessary visitation to OAUTHC

Prof. Adedeji Onayade of Public Health Department, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, has warned the public against unnecessary visitation to the hospital, especially, during this period of Coronavirus pandemic.

Onayade gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ile-Ife.

He appealed to families of patients on admission at the hospital to rather stay at home praying for the patients’ quick recovery than coming on visitation.

He said that the management of the hospital had been proactive by putting necessary measures in place for the safety of its staff and patients against contracting Coronavirus.

“ We are trying all our best possible and working seriously toward guiding against the pandemic disease spreading into the hospital complex.

“We don’t want any contagious disease from anybody outside the hospital, that is why we are trying to minimise unnecessary visitation this time around.

“By now, there is the restriction of movements within the hospital; no room for an unnecessary gathering of patients’ families or sitting under the tree claiming they are taking care of their beloved ones.

“We have asked some to go home, retain just one for each patient in case of buying drugs or other necessities,” he said.

Onayade said that at the entrance of each office, ward, and department, buckets of water and sanitisers had been placed for them to wash their hands as part of the precaution against COVID-19.

He, therefore, urged the masses to cooperate with the Federal Government to jointly kick against Coronavirus, saying government alone could not do it.

The specialist said that only the living souls would tell the story of Coronavirus later in life. He charged Nigerians to ensure the safety of their lives.

