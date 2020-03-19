Coronavirus: Postponement of English football extended to 30 April

Kindly Share This Story:

Professional football in England has been further suspended until no earlier than 30 April amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, having already been postponed until at least 3 April.

It was still less than a week ago that the Premier League and EFL vowed to push through and carry on as normal, but the rapidly changing crisis ensures an extended postponement is unavoidable.

A statement published by the FA, covering the Premier League, EFL and professional women’s game in England described the ‘unprecedented times’ that the world finds itself in.

“We’re united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so,” it read.

“We’ve collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.

“The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that ‘the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June’ and ‘each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season’.

“However, our Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019-20 season in relation to professional football. Additionally, we’ve collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than Thursday 30 April.

ALSO READ: Canadian turns to cannabis to manage coronavirus fear

“The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.

“We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow.

“We would all like to re-emphasise that our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.”

Fotmob

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: