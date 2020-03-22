Coronavirus: Police to effect ban on religious, other gatherings in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Police Command said on Sunday it would arrest and prosecute any individual or group flouting the ban on high-density gatherings in the state.

The Police said the ban imposed on religious and other high-density gatherings by both the state and Federal Governments is meant to check the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a statement issued by the Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police warned individuals and groups to steer clear of gatherings that would attract 50 or more persons.

He stressed that all police formations and units had been mandated to enforce the directive over COVID – 19.

Abimbola added that the state Commissioner of Police had ordered the release from detention, all suspects of minor offences in order to decongest cells and check the spread of the virus among inmates.

He said: “In view of the outbreak of Coronavirus which has been declared by World Health Organization as pandemic and the subsequent order by the Federal and Ogun State governments banning all form of social and religious gathering, the state police command wishes to inform the general public of its readiness to embark on full enforcement of the order.

“To that effect, all the command’s tactical squads, as well as area Commanders and DPOs, have been activated to ensure the full implementation of the order and to make sure that the order is obeyed to the letter.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, therefore appeal to members of the public to stay clear of any social or religious gathering that may attract up to 50 people as the command will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute the organizer of such event.

“In addition, the commissioner of police has ordered the immediate release of all suspects who are being detained for minor offences in all police detention facilities across the state as part of the preventive measure while the police medical team has been directed to take the awareness campaign to market places and detention facilities to safeguard the suspects’ safety.

” Members of the public can reach the command through the control room number 08081770416 or 08081770419 if they noticed anywhere where the order is not been obeyed.”



