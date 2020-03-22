CORONAVIRUS: Plateau United ‘quarantine’ players

Kindly Share This Story:

Plateau United of Jos have urged their players to keep indoors and avoid unnecessary travels as a way of stemming any positive test to coronavirus.

This is coming on the background of the club taking a one week break following the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) by the League Management Company (LMC) over the ravaging scourge of Coronavirus that has assumed a global pandemic.

LMC had last Wednesday, March 18, suspended all matches in the ongoing NPFL over the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Plateau United media officer, Mr Albert Dakup, quoted the club’s General Manager, Mr Pius Henwan, as saying that the recess became necessary to give the team the deserved rest from the rigorous campaign that began since July 2019, while health authorities try to find ways to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: The midas touch at NAMA

“Let me appeal to our players to stay away from crowd and avoid training as directed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), being deliberate measures to halt the spread of the virus.

“No player should travel during this period of recess without proper permission from the management. Any player who violates the order will be properly sanctioned,” he warned.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: