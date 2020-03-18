Coronavirus pandemic: There are now over 200,000 cases worldwide

Kindly Share This Story:

More than 200,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide — nearly doubling the number of infections in less than two weeks — according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 201,530 cases of the potentially life-threatening infection have been reported across the globe, the university’s tracking map shows.

The countries with the most confirmed cases are China — where the outbreak first began — Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany, according to the map.

The US is eighth on the list with 6,496 confirmed cases. Just over 8,000 people have died of COVID-19 globally, the statistics show.

The majority of confirmed deaths are in China, Italy, Iran, Spain, and France. More than 82,000 people have recovered from the potentially deadly bug, the data show.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases stood at around 100,000 back on March 6

