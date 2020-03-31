Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Director General of Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service, NAQS, Dr Vincent Isegbe, Tuesday, urged Nigerians to obey government’s lockdown order to contain spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, across the country.

Isegbe gave the advice in a statement signed by the Head of Media, Communications and Strategies, NAQS, Dr Chigozie Nwodo, which he noted that COVID-19 remains the most perplexing public health challenge that the world has experienced in the last 100 years that has overwhelmed the healthcare system of the most developed countries of the world, which Nigeria being the most populous country need not to overwhelm the over stressed health facilities and personnel.

According to him it has become imperative for Nigerians to break the chain of the spread of COVID-19 in the country to avert likely scenario of being the next epicenter of the pandemic, because of the large population size.

He said: “If there is one salient lesson that has emerged from the transmission pattern of this plague so far, it is that breaking the chain of spread is the most economical and sensible approach to containing the contagion.

“As a collective, it would be far cheaper for all Nigerians to make the sacrifice to hibernate for a while than for us to throw caution to the wind and walk with our eyes open into a monstrous public health crisis that we cannot recover from soon.

Staying indoors is a reasonable trade-off to enabling the escalation of the attack rate of the virus.

“If Nigerians would heed the directive of the Federal Government and the recommendation of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control to stay indoors and venture out only to purchase essential commodities like food and medicine where it is absolutely necessary, the country would have a relatively manageable caseload to contend with. It is always easier and faster to flatten the curve if the number of the infected is low.”

Dr. Isegbe warned that COVID-19 is the most perplexing public health challenge that the world has experienced in the last 100 years, which Nigeria happens to be a very populous country.

“We need not overwhelm the health facilities and personnel. We encourage you therefore, to stay at home, indoors, and refrain from visiting anyone, not even within the neighborhood”, he added.

