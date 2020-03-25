Breaking News
Coronavirus: Osun Governor, wife test negative, says UK returnee receiving treatment

On 12:30 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Gboyega Oyetola

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and his wife have tested negative to coronavirus.

The Governor who addressed journalists at the Government House on Wednesday said he has sent his blood sample to the accredited laboratory for test considering the fact that he was in Abuja last week.

It was gathered that the Governor met with the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Abba Kyari, who has tested positive for coronavirus pandemic.

Oyetola added that his wife, Kafayat has also been tested and the result was negative.

He added that the UK returnee who tested positive on Tuesday night is now receiving treatment, saying the government has contacted his family and commenced contact tracing.

Vanguard

