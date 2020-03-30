Coronavirus: Orajiaka donates sanitisers, face masks, food items to Anambra communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

As part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, the chairman of Auldon Group, Paul Orajiaka has donated hand sanitisers, face masks and food items worth millions of Naira to the 21 local government areas in Anambra State.

The items were distributed at the weekend to the various local government areas through Orajiaka support group in the state.

Aside from the food and medical items, Orajiaka also personally led a sensitisation campaign to various communities in the state to enlighten them on hygiene measures to adopt to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Speaking to newsmen during the sensitisation campaign, Orajiaka said the items donated to the 21 local government areas as part of his effort to empower residents to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

He said; “What we are doing here is to empower our people across the 21 local government areas of the state. Although no case of Coronavirus has been reported in our state, we believe that it is better to be prepared than to be caught unaware.

“Our people need hand sanitizers and face mask to protect themselves. Besides this, they also need food. That is why we are also providing food items to them.”

Orajiaka also appealed to well-meaning indigenes of the state to support efforts aimed ensuring that the Coronavirus does not spread to the state.

