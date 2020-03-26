Coronavirus: Ooni shuts palace, as Osun says confirmed case in stable condition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II has Thursday banned socio-cultural activities at his Ile-Oodua palace.

This is as the monarch implored Nigerians to stay at home and obey all principles laid down by Federal and State Governments in a bid to curb the spread of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by Palace Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, Oba Adeyeye said movement in the palace should be restricted immediately except visitors with an essential mission.

He also advised residents, especially those in local communities to engage in frequent hand washing exercise with clean water and soap as well as the use of nose mask while coughing and sneezing.

“Like we’ve been implored to restrict our movements only to core places in order to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Let us abide by these simple rules and principles for our own good, the government and its officials are not trying to usurp our freedom to move around as enshrined in the constitution but only working so hard to protect us.

“It is on this note and in the interest of all that His Majesty, the Ooni has directed all daily cultural and social activities at the palace be indefinitely shut down. Only those with essential services will be allowed into the Ooni’s palace and they must observe the necessary precautionary measures already provided at the entrance gate and within.

“It is equally important to call on our people who have just returned from any of the coronavirus infected countries to observe the self-isolation procedure as recommended by experts and also visit the nearest accredited health facilities nationwide for prompt medical assistance in case of any suspicion or challenges.

“As it stands, Coronavirus has no publicly announced cure worldwide but we can help ourselves and others to prevent it by observing the measures mentioned above. By the grace of the Almighty Olodumare, it is well with Nigeria, it is well with the whole world”, the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Government says the first and only confirmed case of Coronavirus in the State is in stable condition and responding positively to treatment.

The government said the State medical personnel have been handling and managing the case professionally and that no severe symptoms had been traced to the patient.

Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, disclosed this on Thursday shortly after the meeting of the State Government Technical Committee on COVID-19, at the State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo.

He noted that the patient has been helping in easing the job of the medical personnel as he personally surrendered himself for treatment even before his health status was confirmed.

The deputy governor said the government had gathered useful information that would assist in contract tracing of persons that might have come in contact with the confirmed case.

According to him, the state government had stepped up its guiding principles and control measures to curb the spread of the disease. He added that health workers have been put on their toes for optimum performance at the present critical moment.

Alabi further said the government had equipped and strengthened the capacity of the Isolation Centre at the State Specialist Hospital, to handle suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“Yesterday Mr Governor announced the confirmation of an index case of the Coronavirus and to this end, we have begun to be more proactive in combating the menace.

“We are working round the clock to strengthen our protocol and ensure that our guiding principles are tailored towards achieving the set objectives.

“On the confirmed case, no doubt the patient is responding to treatment and he is in stable condition. We have done the needful. He has been isolated to a place where adequate treatment will be given to avoid the escalation of the disease”, the Deputy Governor stressed.

