Coronavirus: Onuesoke accuses Delta APC of scanty regard for human life

Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has accused the Delta State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) of placing more value on capital projects against global collective efforts to securing lives of Deltans, against the deadly Coronavirus ravaging the world.

Onuesoke made the statement Friday in Asaba, in response to Delta State APC statement urging Delta State Government to reduce the size of government aides, instead of cutting down on capital projects in the wake of the Coronavirus scourge.

The former governorship aspirant described the statement of the APC chieftain as an attempt to trivialise every serious issue that involves the lives of Deltans. He equally flayed the desire of the APC to always see everything as political.

Questioning if APC can compare human lives to projects, Onuesoke pointed out that since the Coronavirus pandemic broke; countries all over the world have voted billions of dollars to curtail the spread of the dreaded disease.

According to him, “the White House requested for $45.8 billion in emergency funding to fight coronavirus, while Japan unveiled a $4bn package for Coronavirus. Other countries are spending billions of Dollars. So, what is wrong if Delta Government manages its little resources to safeguard the lives of its citizenry?”

He stated that the Federal Government should have taken proactive action by blocking both the land and air borders of the country, place health officials in strategic places, backed with strong media campaign when Coronavirus broke out.

Onuesoke commended Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for taking decisive action against the dreaded disease, stressing that for now, Delta State is among a few states in Nigeria that has not experienced the disease.

