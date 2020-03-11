Coronavirus: NPA places alert on vessels with affected cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has placed a red alert on all vessels coming into Nigeria from countries affected by the Coronavirus, COVID-19, cases.

NPA disclosed this, weekend, at a one-day sensitization programme organized for terminal operators.

General Manager Medical Services of NPA, Christy Akpa, said the Authority has placed a red alert on vessels that are coming from Asia, adding that the NPA was fully prepared to combat the virus. She stated: “We have already heightened our alert on ships that are coming from Iran, Taiwan, China or any other countries that have been affected by this virus.

“I want to assure the whole nation that NPA is well prepared to handle any incident of suspected case of individuals on board any vessel that show symptom of coronavirus. We are collaborating with port health services of the Federal Ministry of Health and are also in collaboration with the Lagos State government through the commissioner of health. I want to assure everyone that we are screening temperatures of every port user.

“We are also working with port health authorities to ensure that all the crew on board are administered the passengers’ declaration form. We have also developed a weekly log knowing the incubation period of this coronavirus, so we don’t just scan your temperature like that. We are constantly monitoring and keep this log on a daily basis, even when there is no confirmed incident.”

General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, Adams Jato, saidy that the Authority was on ground to fully combat the spread of the disease at the port, stressing that the collaboration between the NPA and the terminal operators will forestall the spread of the virus at the nation’s seaports.

In his words, “We are aware that the virus is spreading around the world in a very rapid form, and of course, there is a need for us to curtail it. We have been informed that there is no cure to this disease and the best thing for us to do is to have a precautionary preventive measure to ensure that it does not spread. So on the basis of this we have to call the terminal operators and of course the stakeholders to rub minds together and see what best we can do to curtail this menace.

“Of course we have done a lot of things on the part of Nigerian Port Authority to ensure we prevent the spread of this disease, as we know the port is one of the entry points into the country. That is why we deem it fit for us to discuss what we have done and of course what is expected of the terminal operators for them to be able to curtail this menace.

“We have had collaborative efforts for us to fight this disease; we have seen what they have done, and the necessary medical materials are in each of the terminals. We have been told they have sanitizers as a preventive measure for dock workers who access the vessels and there are things they said we should do which I believe the management will be able to take care of.”

