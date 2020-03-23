Coronavirus now at 300,000 cases worldwide, spreading faster – WHO

Kindly Share This Story:

The coronavirus is spreading ever faster, and there are now over 300,000 confirmed cases recorded worldwide, the World Health Organisation’s figures said on Monday.

“It took 67 days for the first 100,000 cases to be confirmed, 11 days for the next 100,000, and only four for the last 100,000,’’ it said.

WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called the development “heartbreaking.”

He also said that the number of infections among doctors and care personnel is especially alarming.

“When the people who take care of the sick become ill themselves, many more people will die,’’ Tedros warned.

He also called on Group of 20 countries to work together to ratchet up the production of protective gear.

Tedros also said that those materials must be distributed fairly and arrive where they are needed most.

Report says the G20 includes the most important industrialised and emerging countries, which together account for over 80 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP). (dpa/NAN)

