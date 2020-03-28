Coronavirus: Mughele urges clergymen to stand for their members

Kindly Share This Story:

Comrade Mughele Frank has called on all clergymen, average businesses men and those that have enough to stand for others in this period of trial.

He made the call on Saturday in Udu, Delta State as he talked extensively on how the government have failed the people by not making the welfare of its citizen their utmost priority.

He said: “Government should make its citizen the utmost priority at this time, knowing fully well that our hospitals are in shambles, electricity is still a major issue and security won’t be guaranteed during this pandemic attack.”

Comrade Frank urged clergies in Udu, Delta State and Nigeria to show love in cash and kind to their members as we embark on total lockdown starting from 1st of April 2020 as directed by the Governor of the State. He further stated that we can only help ourselves to avoid hunger death since we are scared of Coronavirus.

He begged the market women and traders not to see this as a means to en mass wealth by way of high increment of goods and services but help in making the populace have a safe landing because “we are all in this together, they are not immune or exempted from the pandemic attack.”

