Coronavirus: Matuidi mood ‘positive’ despite testing positive

France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi insisted Wednesday his “morale is good” despite testing positive for coronavirus.

“I am positive, I am strong, morale is good, that of my family too,” the Juventus midfielder said on Instagram.

The 32-year-old’s club teammate Daniele Rugani was the first top-flight footballer to be diagnosed with the virus a week ago, sending the entire Juventus team into quarantine.

And Matuidi used a play on the word ‘positive’ in posts on social media to describe his mood at contracting an illness which has killed over 2,500 in Italy.

“I am positive. Usually I like to think I’m positive. Someone who tries to radiate good waves around him, my family, my friends, my teammates,” Matuidi said on Instagram.

Matuidi also reacting to testing positive for coronavirus said; “Today I remain positive. I am an asymptomatic carrier of the coronavirus, aware of the privilege of being a professional footballer and as such benefit from regular and excellent medical monitoring.

“If it weren’t, I probably never would have known.”

He continued: “I am positive, we will come out collectively stronger from this test, it will teach us to know each other better, to be more united, more generous, better.

“Thank you for your messages of friendship and support.

“Let’s stay disciplined and united so that we can soon cuddle our children, take our parents in our arms, check our brothers and sisters and celebrate goals with our teammates.

“Thank you for your messages of friendship and support. Let us remain disciplined and united. I am positive, we will do it.”

In total 13 Serie A players have officially been diagnosed with the virus including seven from Sampdoria and three at Fiorentina.

Italy has been battling the disease for nearly a month and now has over 31,000 COVID-19 cases.

