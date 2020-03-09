Coronavirus: Lagos releases names of passengers on same flight with Italian

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government on Monday released the names of two men who are currently wanted over their contact with Nigeria’s index coronavirus case.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who addressed journalists in Alausa, Ikeja, gave the names of the duo as Enwelunta Obumnore Godfrey and Salami Abiodun Sadeeq.

He also said those that had been in contact with the secondary case of coronavirus would begin a 14-day isolation process.

The secondary case of coronavirus was the individual who had direct contact with Nigeria’s index coronavirus case — a 44-year-old Italian who is currently quarantined at the infectious disease facility at the Mainland Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Abayomi said: “The secondary COVID-19 patient has had contact with a few people and those contacts will begin a 14-day isolation process.

“As per our protocol, we have the capacity to test so that we can pick up whether any of those in isolation are turning positive and we have tested the 40 individuals in isolation in Ewekoro at the Lafarge factory because that was the group that had close contact with the index case.

“Out of the 40, we detected one positive and that individual happened to have spent a lot of time with the index case by virtue of his job.

“That demonstrates the first transmission for the index case and the good news is that we have the individual under surveillance so that significantly minimises the chance of transmission to a large number of people.”

