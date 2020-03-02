Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State House of Assembly has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state to ensure proper sensitization of the residents of the state about the dreaded Coronavirus.

The issue was raised under Matter of Urgent Public Importance by Mr. Akeem Shokunle representing Oshodi/Isolo 1 during plenary yesterday and it was seconded by Mr. Lukman Olumo representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun 1.

Shokunle, who is also the Chairman House Committee on Health, stated that it was important that the Governor should sensitize the people of Lagos State on the matter and implement the law passed by the 8th Assembly on Cancer And Diseases Control Institute.

Sanwo-Olu was also urged to direct the State Commissioner for Education to do proper awareness on Coronavirus in all public and private schools in the state.

Contributing, the Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Sanai Agunbiade representing Ikorodu 1 stated that residents of the state should be urged to comply with all the preventive measures to keep away from Coronavirus.

He added that where any case is suspected, there are telephone lines that have been released for the people to call.

Also his counterparts, Gbolahan Yishawu Eti Osa 2 stated that people should stop spreading fake news about Coronavirus. While Mr. Abiodun Tobun representing Epe1 advised the people not to spread the disease beyond where it is.

“We should know how to handle it. We know what happened during the time of Ebola when the state government curtailed it.

“We should be conscious of health. We have to take our hygiene seriously and protect ourselves from diseases.

“The people should be told about preventive measures. We should also educate our people. Our healthcare centres should use completely disposable materials, and the state government should invest in disposable materials when handling issues relating to Coronavirus,” he said.

In his response, Speaker Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa of the House thanked members for their contributions to the matter. He stated that the issue of placing a ban on airlines from the countries affected by Coronavirus had to be reconsidered due to the economic consequences.

“The Federal Government and Lagos State Government are working hand in hand to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

“We should commend our State Governor for his efforts on the matter. But, we should call on the Governor to implement the provision of the law on Centre For Cancer and Diseases Control, which was passed in the 8th Assembly.

“People, who had contact with the Italian man suspected to have been infected with Coronavirus are being watched. We should standby at all times to reduce or prevent the incursion of such disease into our state,” he said.

Obasa stressed that the state government needed to reach out to many organizations including the local government authorities, CDAs, CDCs, NURTW and others to educate them so that they could pass information to the people.

He advised that people can stop going to mosques, churches, and parties for now.

“We should wear a mask or wash our hands. We can use handkerchiefs when we go to gatherings.

“The Commissioner For Education should ensure adequate campaigns in our public and private schools, he said.

Others who contributed to the matter were messers Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, Deputy speaker, Lagos Island 1, Victor Akande Ojo 1, Moshood Oshun Lagos Mainland 2, Lukman Olumo Ajeromi/Ifelodun 1, Adedamola Richard Ikeja 2 and Mrs. Mojisola Macaulay Amuwo Odofin 1.

vanguard

