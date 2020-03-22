CORONAVIRUS: La Liga shifts attention to video games

Kindly Share This Story:

La Liga and Santander bank have joined the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge, designed by Spanish video game influencer, Ibai Llanos.

Llanos invited the La Liga Santander clubs to take part in an online tournament to be contested on FIFA 20, the popular football simulation video game published by EA Sports. Llanos, a sports commentator who specialises in online competitions, is the brains behind a challenge that saw him suggest that a player from each of the 20 top-tier outfits represent their team in the online event.

This competition will allow followers of the best football on the planet to continue to enjoy the competition, in this case in a virtual form.

Llanos launched the challenge via his Twitter account on 16 March and the league’s players were quick to sign up for the initiative. The influencer’s idea was for all of the games to be available for fans to watch for free via his channel on Twitch, a video live streaming service that is mostly used to stream video games. Supporters from all corners of the globe who are keen to catch the action will be able to do so on Llanos’s Twitch account.

The tournament, set to be contested by 19 LaLiga Santander players, features a series of ties that will be decided in best-of-one games played over 18 minutes (2, nine-minute halves).

