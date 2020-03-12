Breaking News
Coronavirus: La Liga football matches suspended for at least two weeks

La Liga, SuperSport

La Liga football matches suspended for at least two weeks due to coronavirus.

Real Madrid went into quarantine on Thursday as La Liga announced Spain’s top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks over the coronavirus.

The competition made the decision after Real Madrid confirmed its senior football team is in quarantine after one of the club’s basketball players tested positive for the virus.

As per the protocols players will be in self-isolation for the next two weeks, meaning that their game with Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 next week will have to be delayed.

[AFP]

