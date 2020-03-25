Kindly Share This Story:

The Environmental Health Officer Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON) says it is committed to strengthening surveillance at various sensitive areas in the FCT to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Yakubu Baba, the Registrar and Director, Education and Training of EHORECON, said this at a sensitisation and awareness creation on how to prevent CORVIC-19 on Wednesday in Abuja.

Baba said that the Minister of the Environment, Mr Muhammad Mahmood, gave the directive to the entire environmental health workforce to establish the environmental health surveillance in institutions risk.

He said that the EHORECON visited National Assembly, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (OSGF) Head of Service and Federal Secretariat, as the most sensitive areas in the FCT.

He said that EHORECON had established the surveillance and screening desk in all the departments in the ministry before the outbreak began.

“So, we need to scale up this surveillance to cover sensitive areas more, especially now with the current situation that some of the senior officials are really affected by the disease.

“It is pertinent to strengthen our surveillance; it is also pertinent to really be on the ground to see how we can contain the disease in the country.

“We are going to scale up the screening; we are extending to the national assembly, OSGF, the presidential villa, head of the service and federal secretariat, where it has most of the ministries.

“The EHORECON is equally directed to also enforce the social distance protocol and make sure that the surveillance is established in some areas in the FCT.

“We have equally informed our members of Lagos State to start the same exercise because FCT and Lagos are the key states that are in the red zone.

“We are going to extend this not only in the public places also in the household and in the entire communities to advocate and educate public how they can avoid,’’

Baba said that EHORECON supposed to be in the frontline, adding that the ministry was providing all the logistic for the council to ensure effective service delivery.

He said that one of the responsibilities of the environmental health officer was to assess and monitor the isolation and the quarantine centres by ensuring that the environment was safe.

