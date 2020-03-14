Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has called on residents to avoid spreading malicious and unverified information about the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) aimed at causing panic, noting that the government has already put measures in place to avert an outbreak of the disease in the state.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, warned against causing panic and tension with the spread of fake news and misinformation on social media.

Osagie, who said there has been no confirmed case of the virus in any part of Edo State, warned residents to be wary of unscrupulous elements circulating false information on the internet.

He, however, urged Edo residents to get authentic information on the virus from the Edo State Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) or the Federal Ministry of Health.

According to him, “While the government is working assiduously hard to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the state, it is pertinent to warn purveyors of fake news and rumour mongers causing panic to desist from such act.”

Osagie urged residents to remain calm and shun rumors on the spread of the coronavirus, noting that the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital is listed among other Coronavirus Testing Laboratories in Nigeria; which include the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, Abuja.

“So far, there has been no case of the virus in Edo state. The only suspected case that was presented to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, (UBTH), tested negative. We urge residents to remain calm and go about their daily activities without fear or panic as the state government has put in place necessary measures to prevent outbreak of the virus.”

On how to reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus, the governor’s aide advised, “Members of the public to wash their hands regularly with soap under running water; cover the mouth and nose properly with a handkerchief or tissue paper when sneezing and/or coughing. You may also cough into your elbow if a handkerchief is not available.

“Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing; avoid self-medication, report to the nearest health facility when you experience any of the above-mentioned symptoms. Healthcare workers are always advised to observe standard infection prevention and control measures when attending to patients and take a travel history,” he added.

Osagie urged Edo residents to contact the following numbers for more information: Director of Disease Control on 08084096723; State Epidemiologist on 08064258163, Acting State Disease Surveillance Notification Officer (DSNO) on 07015216386, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) State Coordinator on 08035835529.

