Coronavirus: Buhari cautions Nigerians on unnecessary alarm, panic

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday warned Nigerians against unnecessary panic over the discovery of coronavirus in the country.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, noted that the carrier of the deadly virus arrived in Nigeria despite the current efforts and measures put in place at the nation’s borders and beyond to prevent such occurrence.

He called for vigilance on the part of Nigerians and responsible government agencies.

Buhari urged Nigerians not to panic about the news on the coronavirus, saying “undue alarm would do us more harm than good.

READ ALSO: Buhari felicitates with Pastor Adeboye at 78

He said: “Instead, Nigerians should strictly observe the advisories disseminated by the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation on the best way to prevent infection.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier on Sunday asked the President to address Nigerians on the coronavirus.

The party said it was worried at Buhari’s “delay in standing up to the responsibilities of his office to address heightening national anxiety since the detection of the deadly disease in the country.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: