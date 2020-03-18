Coronavirus: BSPHMN tour media establishments in Bauchi

Kindly Share This Story:

Some journalists in Bauchi have called for the intensification of collaboration by stakeholders as a proactive measure in tackling the increasing threat of coronavirus in the country.

The journalists, under the aegis of Bauchi State Public Health Media Network (BSPHMN), made the call in Bauchi on Wednesday when they toured media establishments in the state.

They, in particular, solicited for the cooperation of heads of media organizations in the onerous task of enlightening the people on the scope of the threat, as well as the recommended practice to reduce such threat.

READ ALSO;

In her remarks, Miss Elizabeth Carr, Focal Person of DevCom, a non-governmental organisation in Bauchi, explained that BSPHMN was inaugurated few weeks ago as a result of a training conducted for journalists on public health issues by the NGO.

She said that the crop of journalists were drawn from Print and Broadcast media organizations working in the state, who had volunteered to reach out and educate the teeming populace in the state on issues relating to public health.

Carr, herself a journalist with the state-owned television station, called for the cooperation of heads of media establishments in the discharge of the all-important responsibility.

In her speech, Chairperson of BSPHMN, Mrs Bulak Afsa, promised that apart from issues bordering on coronavirus, journalists would ensure that information on neglected tropical diseases were disseminated.

Afsa, who is also the Chairperson of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in the state, called for dedication in the discharge of such all-important social responsibility.

In their separate responses, heads of media establishments in the state pledged to cooperate with the journalists by rendering the necessary support in the service of humanity.

Malam Abdullahi Salihu, Zonal Manager, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bauchi Zonal office, said that journalists should gear up in sensitizing people considering the monumental threat posed by coronavirus.

He pledged the support of NAN Bauchi zonal in ensuring the realization of the objectives of BSPHMN in the state.

On his part, the Managing Director of Bauchi State Television (BATV), Alhaji Ibrahim Shall, promised to provide airtime for the dissemination of health and health-related issues.

Similarly, the Acting Managing Director of Bauchi State Radio Cooperation (BRC), Alhaji Sirajo Ma’aji, said the station would engage all its 13 Community Radio Stations across the state in sensitizing people to appreciate and embrace recommended hygiene practices.

Ma’aji, who was represented by a senior management staff of the station, said as journalists, the need for continues campaigns through the conventional media on hand washing and personal hygiene, could not be over-emphasised.

In their separate remarks, General Managers ,Radio Nigeria Globe Fm and Albarka Radio, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi and Alhaji Dauda Ciroma, said their stations had dedicated programmes and recently introduced round-table media chat with experts and Media practitioners as part of effort to educate members of the public on various health issues.

Kindly Share This Story: