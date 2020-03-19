Coronavirus: Anambra closes schools, commends FG’s travel restrictions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Anambra State government yesterday ordered the indefinite closure of all schools in the state over the coronavirus pandemic ravaging many parts of the world.

This came as the state government commended the federal government for placing a ban on travel to 13 countries most affected by the virus until further notice.

In addition to the indefinite closure of schools, which takes effect from today, the state government has directed that markets must follow stipulated hygiene procedures while transacting their businesses.

Before yesterday’s directive, most schools in the state were planning inter-house sports competitions, which the state government also suspended until further notice

Already, Governor Willie Obiano has directed members of the state Executive Council to visit major markets, motor parks, hotels and other places with large congregations of people in the state to speak to the people on how to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Don Adinuba said in Awka that the state government was also working in close collaboration with Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital for effective monitoring of the situation.

Describing the federal government’s travel ban as a right step to take in the present circumstance, Adinuba said: “The people and government of Anambra State are keenly interested in far-reaching measures to mitigate the viral outbreak because Anambra people travel more than any other people in Nigeria.

“They travel extensively to China to import consumer goods as well as machinery and parts for their factories all over Nigeria and beyond.

“They also travel extensively for business, academic, religious and leisure purposes to Italy, Spain, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, France, Iran, and South Korea and Japan.

