By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido has directed all Council’s workers to remain at home for two weeks as part of the Council’s measure to curtail the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The directive by Hon. Candido, however, exempted those on essential services

The Council’s Divisional Head Information/Public Relations, Mrs. Patience Olaloye disclosed in a statement in Abuja that, this category of workers, essential services workers, are to resume work at 9.00 am and close by 1.00 pm daily,

They include the Heads of Departments; Councillors; Supervisory Councillors and all those playing essential roles in each department.

“With immediate effect, the Chairman directed the officials of the Departments of Health and Environment to commence action on the measure to adopt to ensure the Council is free of any virus either by fumigation or otherwise as these departments deemed fit.”

The statement quoted Hon. Candido as saying that “All persons who have no business to do at the Secretariat within this period of time shall not be allowed access to the Secretariat. The back and front gates are to remain closed to this set of people within this period.

“Candido, therefore, called on the elected Councillors to go back to their various wards to educate and sensitise their people on the necessary steps taken to curtain this deadly disease.”

