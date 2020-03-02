Coronation Merchant Bank partners with International Finance Corporation to provide funding for Nigerian Businesses

Kindly Share This Story:

Leading Nigerian financial institution; Coronation Merchant Bank has partnered with International Finance Corporation (IFC) to a launch a N14.4 Billion Trade Finance Guarantee Facility to boost financing for local businesses and enhancement of inter-continental trade.

IFC is a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group. The organization is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.

It works with more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, using their capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities where they are needed most.

In 2019, IFC delivered more than $19 billion in long-term financing for developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity.

The partnership with Coronation Merchant Bank marks a major milestone for the Nigerian financial sector as it heralds the return of IFC to Nigeria. Since the last five years, IFC has not done any new enrollment under the GTFP in Nigeria following a break in the Nigerian market in 2015.

The decision to partner with Coronation Merchant Bank is an attestation of the growth and development recorded in the Nigerian financial sector over the last few years.

The gesture sends a positive signal to investors and other international financiers whilst positioning Coronation Merchant Bank as a foremost institution in Global Trade.

According to Vittorio Di Bello, IFC Regional Industry Head, Financial Institutions Group for Europe and Centra Asia “Increasing access to trade finance for local businesses is an important mechanism to support the development of the private sector in emerging markets.

We expect this financing to help boost inter-continental trade and spur economic growth for the region”.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Banjo Adegbohungbe, Acting Managing Director of Coronation Merchant Bank said “empowering businesses that drive inter-continental trade remains pivotal to the sustenance of growth and development in emerging economies across the world.

International trade remains crucial to the economic make-up of Nigeria yet contributes little to our national GDP.We are determined to help change this narrative by boosting access to trade financing in Nigeria”.

He further stated that, “The partnership with IFC is the first for any financial institution in Nigeria since 2015 and attests to the positive strides the Bank has made in bridging infrastructure gap and facilitating inter-continental trade.

As a Bank, we will continue to pursue solutions to help local businesses thrive and expand into new markets.

Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers; Investment and Corporate Banking; Private Banking/Wealth Management and, Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele.

In 2019, Coronation Merchant Bank received some national and international awards such as Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank by Global Banking and Finance Review, and Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook.

Corporate Communications

Tel: 012366228

Kindly Share This Story: