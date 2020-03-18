Breaking News
Corona virus. PFN Okays anything to save lives

By Sam Eyoboka

prophets CHUCH
National Mass Choir singing at the ongoing 65th Annual Convention of Redeemed Christian Church of God

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN,on Wednesday   night approved  any precautionary measure to protect the lives of Nigerians from the scourge of Corona virus.

National President of PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude told our correspondent on telephone when asked to respond to Lagos State governments ban on all religious gatherings in Lagos State, said its a welcome development.

According to the PFN helmsman if the action of the state government is to protect Nigerians from the source its a welcome development.

“If this government is taking measures for the benefit of the people, I am for it. The health of Nigerians is paramount to everyone of us and we must endeavor to be supportive of any move in that direction.”

