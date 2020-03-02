Kindly Share This Story:

By Vera Samuel Anyagafu

Corona secondary school Agbara, Principle, Mrs. Chinedum Oluwadamilola has disclosed that Corona Secondary School is committed in coaching students to excel in both academics and sport, saying that the school engages and maps out appropriate time for both sporting and academics and that either is not at the expense of the other.

Oluwadamilola who said this during the schools 26th annual inter house sports competition , held in the school complex, February 15, 2020, noted that , Corona schools commit appropriate periods to both sports and academic studies..

According to her, do not compromise such allocations, pointing out sports which is an integral part of education is imperative to lives of students.

“Although, sports is part of education, it can not be developed at the expense of academics, but done simultaneously with academic works . Corona believes every child has unique qualities and or talent is all it takes to assist each child develop on that talent inherent in him or her,”, she said, adding that, ”One of the schools rule expects that students register for not more than two sporting activities. ”

Speaking also, Ogun State Deputy Governor, Chief Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga , who disclosed she has passion for sports, established that sporting is another good aspect of formation.

According to her, it gives children more room to be expressive and expand even more academically.

The Deputy Governor who is one of the schools Weaver House parents, also applauded the school for a well organised inter house sports with value filled wellness activities for parents as wel.

She also stated that the state will continue to support the school and other schools in providing enabling environment for continuous qualitative education and much more.

The School’s Chairman, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, while corroborating the Principal, stated that every child is a blessed with distinct talent and they are here to be part of the accomplishment of that discovered talent.

Niyi however, posited that all hands should be on deck to building unique children so as to realise a better Nigeria society, while also urging parents not to relent in efforts towards raising children of great value to Nigeria and the world at large.

Going further, the Chairman added ,that Corona schools have the capability to provide a variety of opportunities to her students to enable them discover and achieve their goals early in life, either way .

READ ALSO:

“It is very important that children are given opportunity to express other aspects of their life and sports should not be left out.

I am particularly happy to witness this today .

Actually, it’s my first time and I applaud efforts made by both the school management and parents who participated to make this outing a success.

From what I’ve seen here today, I am optimistic that my child is in good hands and will make impressive contribution to changing the Nigeria narratives,” said a Weaver House parent who identified herself as Mrs. Ada.

Another parent who also spoke to Vanguard was expressive in his joy, saying that he is a Kingfisher parent and feeling more fulfilled that his son’s house won the cup.

He described the school as a carrier building school, while advising other parents to be supportive in all endeavor towards charting a good course for their children.

His words, ”What is seen here today shows the extent of commitment the school management and parents have put in to students know that they can face and surmount any challenge themselves. It also helps to build their confidence and this is part of what we need to prepare these children as leaders of tomorrow.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: