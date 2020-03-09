Cormart, Barry Callebaut Partner Up to Support Pastry Bakers

Kindly Share This Story:

Cormart Nigeria Ltd., a leading chemicals & food raw materials company and a member of TGI Group recently announced its partnership with Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products.

The two companies are planning to bring the pastry and bakery, the horeca and home-cooking industry in Nigeria to a new level. High quality chocolates, through the Callebaut brand and other bakery solutions and decorations will be provided by Cormart and Barry Callebaut, as well as, a comprehensive training and capacity building program.

Dr. Johannes Flosbach, Cormart’s General Manager, expressed his delight with the new partnership. He said, “It is with great pride that we formalize this agreement with our partner, Barry Callebaut.

READ ALSO:

“Working hand-in-hand, we will strengthen our joint commitment to ensure that top notch chocolate and knowledge will be provided for Nigerian bakers.”

Business Unit Head, Cormart’s Food & Nutrition Department, Felicia Onabanjo, commented on the quality of Callebaut’s chocolate.

She said, “The products are used by many professionals for its workability and typical taste, which has remained constant over the decades.

“This new partnership would help bridge the gap between a premium chocolate brand and our local manufacturers in Nigeria”.

Barry Callebaut’s MD in Nigeria Adriaan Verbeke, commented on Callebaut’s business interest.

“Barry Callebaut has now set up a permanent base in Nigeria. We currently source cocoa beans and sell chocolate. We will continue to develop our activities in this promising country and hope to be able to develop the cocoa and chocolate industry to new levels”, he said.

Amaka Nwajei, Cormart’s Product Manager for Barry Callebaut, also expressed her pleasure with

this partnership. She said, “I am very positive about the new partnership. Barry Callebaut is very supportive and they provide product application support and training. This is an excellent step to enable us assist our customers accordingly.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: