CORE 2020 Festival to showcase 1000 young people’s creative skill

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following the Federal Government’s moves to harness the entrepreneurial skills of young people, the CORE 2020 FESTIVAL is set to showcase the creative skills of 1000 young people in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Convener, Jeremiah Agala while speaking on the essence of the festival mainly targeting young entrepreneurs and the impact it will make among young people.

According to Agala the CORE 2020 FESTIVAL which is in its 8th edition with the Theme, ‘Out of the Box’ promises to showcase the best of arts, recognise excellence, raise leaders and create entrepreneurial awareness at the conference and showcase the creative skills of young entrepreneurs at the exhibition.

He further stated that the Minister of Youths and Sports Development is expected to deliver the keynote address, while the Conference which is being endorsed by the National Orientation Agency with support from other youth-related agencies will address the financial, marketing, research, development, governance and innovation needs of the young entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

And will also showcase their success stories, best practices and key challenges that Nigeria’s young entrepreneur faces in the national and global market.

He said: “The CORE 2020 Festival which is scheduled to hold sometime in March will be attracting between 500-1000 young leaders and entrepreneurs from around the Six Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and surrounding States.

“We also seek to showcase the creative skills of young exhibitors and emerging entrepreneurs ranging from ICT, fashion, food, cosmetics, beads, footwear, crafts, and others.

“The exhibition will attract over 2000 customers. This is targeted at encouraging the young to commercialize and trade their skills.

“The CORE 2020 Festival will be focusing on the following areas; the CORE 2020 Conference; the CORE 2020 Exhibition and Fair; and the CORE 2020 Awards. Other activities that will be part of the Festival includes 2KM Walk against unemployment and idleness; a charity outreach to empower the emerging entrepreneurs who’ve got skills for trade, redirect the energy of the less privileged and the vulnerable in the society; and graduating those who went through their skills for trade initiative.

“Their CORE Mandate is to raise the next generation of diligent, dogged, excellent, exceptional and independent young leaders and entrepreneurs from Nigeria and Africa to the rest of the world whose contribution will reposition the Africa economy and place it on a competitive pedestal with other thriving economies in the world through the CORE 2020 Festival.”

He (Agala) further explained that the Festival is all-encompassing and the CORE 2020 Conference is targeted at discovering the leader in every young person, inspire and motivate them to pursue excellence, integrity, and consistency while presenting them with opportunities and networking with the major players on the scene, tapping from their wealth of experience and positioning for a takeover.

“The CORE 2020 Festival will be of immense benefit to the young leaders and entrepreneurs as it will create room for interactions, guidance and directions from the question and answer sessions that will help young leaders chart a course for their lives and the future of this great Nation”, he said.

