Copa America postponed from 2020 to 2021 – official

This summer’s Copa America in Argentina and Colombia was on Tuesday postponed by a year to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers CONMEBOL said.

The announcement came quick on the heels of UEFA’s similar decision to also push back Euro 2020 by 12 months.

The Copa, South America’s main men’s continental competition, was scheduled to run between June 11-July 11, and for the first time in two countries, featuring 12 teams including invitees Australia and Qatar.

