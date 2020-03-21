CONVID- 19: Students of UNILAG, Yabatech to vacate hostels Saturday noon

Kindly Share This Story:

…As both institutions set to be shut down

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG has directed that all students should leave the hostels as precautionary measures against Coronavirus.

This was contained in a statement by the management.

The release read: Following the increase of identified cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, the University of Lagos Management, at a meeting held with the Provost and Deans Committee on Thursday, March 19, 2020, resolved to close the University.

Also read:

“Subsequently, Senate at an emergency meeting held today, Friday, March 20, 2020, approved the resolution in accordance with the order issued by the Federal Government, Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission that all schools nationwide should be closed for the period of ONE MONTH effective from Monday, March 23, 2020, as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

“In view of the above, Management hereby directs that latest by 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, all students should vacate the hostels and return home. Resumption date is subject to review as developments unfold.

“Members of the University community are enjoined to follow precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Management wishes everyone safety and good health during this period.”

Similarly, Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech, has directed that all students should vacate the hostels this Saturday.

In a release signed by the management, all academic activities are to be suspended until further notice

The statement read: ” As part of measures to contain and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, CONVID-19 throughout the country, approval for the closure of the College for a period of one month commencing from Monday 23rd March 2020.

As a result, all academic activities are hereby suspended until further notice.

Students are to vacate halls of residence by 12 noon tomorrow, 21st March 2020. ”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: